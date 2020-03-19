News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'We NEVER ask for bank details over the phone' - Department warns of telephone scam

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, March 19, 2020 - 04:42 PM

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection has warned people of a telephone scam by people pretending to be from their department.

It comes as 58,000 people have so far applied for a special Covid-19 Jobseekers payment, with the department having already processed 43,000 applications.

The department said it is aware of some people getting phone calls from individuals requesting their bank or financial institution account details over the phone.

The department emphasised that it NEVER requests bank account or other financial institution account details from its customers by phone or on social media.

The department said in a statement: "Nor do we clarify or check this information over the phone.

"Bank account information is only accepted as part of a written application to the Department.

"We want to ensure that our customers and the public are made aware of this activity and that they keep their bank and other financial account information safe."

