'We need your support': HSE staff make direct appeal for public to heed coronavirus warnings

HSE staff working on the frontline of the Covid-19 crisis have issued a direct plea to people to support them in the fight against the coronavirus.

In a passionate video message posted today, the staff who work in various frontline areas of Cork's health service, plead with people to heed the important messages around physical distancing and on avoiding crowds.

The video features National Ambulance staff, staff at Cork University Hospital, and staff of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare including a screener at Pairc Ui Chaoimh and a director of nursing at a residential centre for older people.

They all have the same simple message – we’re in this together, and we need your support.

Their key advice is to: avoid crowds;

keep your distance;

wash hands;

catch coughs and sneezes in the crook of your arm;

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

One of those featured is Doireann Lordan, who has redeployed from her usual role as a Speech and Language Therapist, to become a screener at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

“I usually work as a Speech and Language Therapist, but I am here working as a screener in the Pairc Ui Chaoimh test centre, doing everything we can to keep our communities safe," she said.

It’s not just in our hands, it’s in our feet. Move your feet, and keep two metres away from each other. No exceptions, no excuses.

Conor Deasy, a consultant at the Emergency Department at the CUH, tells people that getting through this crisis requires a team effort.

“We’re all in this together, this is a team effort. Your role is simple. Wash your hands, catch your coughs and sneezes, and clean surfaces. And remember: two metres, no crowds, no excuses. We are genuinely all in this together. We need your support. We thank you for your support.”