'We need to plan appropriately and resource adequately' - Nursing Homes Ireland raise concern at Fair Deal scheme

Concerns have been raised by nursing homes and farmers over the government’s Fair Deal scheme.

The plan supports people who need to pay for residential care, with participants contributing to the cost based on means, and the State paying the balance.

Nursing Homes Ireland has expressed their concerns over the rising cost of the scheme as well as the demand for it.

The Irish Independent reports that the scheme’s cost could reach €1bn this year.

Nursing Homes Ireland CEO Tadhg Daly says it shows the governments lack of planning for Ireland’s ageing population

"There is independent living, there is day-care, meals on wheels, home care and residential nursing home care.

"All of those services, there will be an increase required in all of those services over the coming years - we need to plan appropriately and resource adequately.

Meanwhile, the IFA says some farmers could be forced to sell their land to help pay for the scheme, unless a promised three-year cap is implemented.

At the moment, 7.5% of a farmers land is helped to pay for the scheme every year, if they require it.