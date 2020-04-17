'We need to know source of infections' - Nurses make up 10%, and rising, of Covid-19 cases

The Irish Nurse and Midwives Organisation has revealed that nearly one in 10 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland are nurses.

According to HSE figures obtained by the INMO, nurses make up 9.2% of diagnosed Covid-19 cases in the country, while healthcare workers make up more than a quarter of positive coronavirus cases tested here.

Out of the 9,599 cases diagnosed by April 11, 2,501 - or 26% - were healthcare workers with more than a third, 883, of them nurses.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control found on April 8 that across Europe, “between 9% and 26% of all diagnosed Covid-19 cases are in healthcare workers”.

The INMO has called for action and clarity on the figures.

They want: A universal face mask policy for all workers in healthcare settings,

More frequent and detailed publication of statistics on healthcare worker infection, including the source of transmission,

Updated guidance on PPE and for occupational health, ensuring that healthcare staff are given appropriate and safe time for self-isolation.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said: “The overall public health measures are having a welcome and substantial impact on the spread of Covid-19. Worryingly, rates of healthcare worker infection are on the rise.

We need to urgently see a detailed breakdown of where the infection is occurring, in order to take rapid corrective action. That should include a review of policy to ensure everyone working in a healthcare facility has the appropriate level of PPE. It is consistently our members’ top concern.

“We also need to see these figures for healthcare workers published officially and regularly. Clarity and transparency on this issue will prevent unhelpful, runaway speculation which has caused great fears amongst our members and their colleagues in other professions.”

READ MORE Keelings under fire for flying in fruit pickers from abroad during pandemic