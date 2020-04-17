'We need to know source of infections' - Nurses make up 10%, and rising, of Covid-19 cases

The Irish Nurse and Midwives Organisation has revealed that nearly one in 10 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland are nurses.
According to HSE figures obtained by the INMO, nurses make up 9.2% of diagnosed Covid-19 cases in the country, while healthcare workers make up more than a quarter of positive coronavirus cases tested here.
Out of the 9,599 cases diagnosed by April 11, 2,501 - or 26% - were healthcare workers with more than a third, 883, of them nurses.
The INMO has called for action and clarity on the figures.
They want:
A universal face mask policy for all workers in healthcare settings,
More frequent and detailed publication of statistics on healthcare worker infection, including the source of transmission,
Updated guidance on PPE and for occupational health, ensuring that healthcare staff are given appropriate and safe time for self-isolation.
INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said: “The overall public health measures are having a welcome and substantial impact on the spread of Covid-19. Worryingly, rates of healthcare worker infection are on the rise.
“We also need to see these figures for healthcare workers published officially and regularly. Clarity and transparency on this issue will prevent unhelpful, runaway speculation which has caused great fears amongst our members and their colleagues in other professions.”
The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024