'We need to find a route' to avert nurses strike next week, says INMO chief

Thursday, January 24, 2019 - 07:02 AM

Talks resume at the Workplace Relations Commission later, aimed at averting next week's strike by nurses.

The HSE and the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) held five hours of talks yesterday without much apparent progress.

The INMO said preparations for Wednesday's strike action are continuing.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said both sides need to reflect on their positions.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said: "Both sides have made very strong opening statements and we need to find a route.

"Right now, we're saying there is a national nurses and midwives strike scheduled for next Wednesday, it is going to be serious, and the idea that parties wouldn't reflect doesn't come into it "


