'We need to ensure that no stone is left unturned' in Lunney investigation, Flanagan says

Kevin Lunney
By Vivienne Clarke
Friday, September 20, 2019 - 08:43 AM

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has appealed for anyone with information on the attack on Kevin Lunney to contact the Garda hotline in confidence.

There are active files with the DPP in relation to other incidents involving Quinn group staff, he told Newstalk Breakfast.

There have been arrests, there are active files with the DPP. Every effort will be made by the PSNI and the Garda Síochana and I am confident that this will be brought to an end.

Mr Flanagan said he had been informed by the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris that all reports of criminal damage against the Quinn group are being investigated. “The investigation is ongoing. The perpetrators will be brought to justice.”

A senior garda team is in the Cavan area working in partnership with the PSNI, he said. “The working relationship between the PSNI and the Gardaí has never been as good. That’s important for the sharing of information.”

The Minister said that there were 75,000 exchanges of information between the two forces in the last year.

Mr Flanagan repeated his condemnation of the attack on Kevin Lunney, describing it as “depraved.”

We need to ensure that no stone is left unturned in the investigation.

The numbers of gardaí were “building back up”, he said, with 500 new gardaí coming on stream. “I am very keen to ensure that the Garda Síochana are properly and adequately resourced.”

Mr Flanagan said he understood people in the Cavan/Fermanagh area were afraid of reprisals, but he urged anyone with information to contact the confidential Garda hotline – 1800 666 111.

