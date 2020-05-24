'We need continuity at this time' - Ciaran Cuffe against change of Green Party leader

A Green Party MEP has said he would not be in favour of a change in the party's leadership at this time.

Nominations for the role opened last week, with Catherine Martin saying it is something she will "seriously consider", after being backed by a number of councillors.

The Greens are currently taking part in government formation talks with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

MEP for Dublin, Ciaran Cuffe, said it means replacing Eamonn Ryan now would not be wise.

He said: "I don't believe we should be changing horses in mid-stream.

"I think we need continuity at this time, so I think it is best for the moment for Eamon to continue."

The Dublin MEP Ciarán Cuffe told On The Record that the party constitution dictates that the Green Party has a leadership selection after each general election.

Mr Cuffe said: "I think the date for when the ballots will be issued is cast in stone on the 22nd or 23rd of June.

"I'm lucky that we've so many great people who could lead the party - both Eamon Ryan and Catherine Martin would make excellent leaders.

"I think the opening for nominations and the final call for nominations was up to the executive council of the party.

"And I would prefer it if that had been pushed back towards the end of June.

"But these are decisions that I wasn't party to, and I think with hindsight there may have been better ways of choosing the dates".

"I think it's all about teamwork, it's not just about Eamon or all about Catherine, I think it's about some extraordinary constituency chairs and elected representatives from county councils through to the Seanad, the Dáil and certainly Grace O'Sullivan and myself are working hard in Europe".