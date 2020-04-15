'We must innovate' - Councils under pressure to implement social distancing measures

Local authorities all over the country are coming under increasing pressure to improve the pedestrian and cycling environment amid the need for social distancing.

They have been urged to block off under-used road lanes for cyclists and to widen footpaths to allow pedestrians to walk safely and to adhere to distancing requirements.

Such steps have already been taken in many cities internationally. In Berlin and Budapest, temporary bike lanes have replaced car lanes, and in Vancouver, some streets have been converted to one-way, with the extra lanes now acting as cycle lanes.

Similar moves have been taken in Washington, DC, and in parts of the UK and New Zealand.

Here, members of the Green Party wrote to Cork City Council, calling for the local authority to respond to reduced traffic and to reallocate road space to “make social distancing easier for those who are walking or cycling to shops or essential work”. Similarly, councillors called for the reinstatement of the pedestrianisation of Cork’s Oliver Plunkett St and the temporary closure of lesser-functioning bus lanes to widen footpaths.

They also want the use of traffic cones or bollards to widen footpaths and create traffic calming measures where applicable, and to exclude motorised traffic from roads suited to recreational activities, such as the Marina.

There were also calls for the opening of the pedestrian entrance to Tramore Valley Park at Half Moon Lane, and for the introduction of one-way walking circuits at The Lough and Ballincollig Regional Park.

“As a city, we must innovate and respond to changed circumstances to provide a public realm that is inclusive and safe now for all those who live, work and use the city,” said the Green Party in a letter signed by all its councillors in Cork.

Senior officials at City Hall said they would consider the matters and report back at the next meeting in a few weeks.

Elsewhere in Ireland, some councils have also taken steps to respond to social distancing.

In Galway, parking spaces at Salthill have been blocked to widen footpaths, and access to the Prom and Blackrock has been blocked to encourage social distancing.

Joggers social distancing in Dublin recently.

In Dublin, the Greens highlighted issues in villages around the city centre, such as Stoneybatter, and in housing estates in areas such as Glasnevin.

They asked the city council to add traffic cones and bollards to reduce traffic and enhance cycling and walking space where possible.

Council CEO Owen P Keegan said the local authority will assess various locations, will see if bollards and traffic cones are required, and are available, and will examine “the issue of implementing additional cycle lanes”.