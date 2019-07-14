News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

We must deliver on 'Green Wave', Eamon Ryan says

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, July 14, 2019 - 07:35 AM

The Green Party says it has a responsibility to deliver on the 'Green Wave' in the local and European elections.

Delegates at its National Conference in Dublin have heard promises of a future they can believe in - with 'a party of hope'.

Speaking last night, party leader Eamon Ryan said 'going green' is an opportunity for people to shine.

"I believe we stand for the politics of hope - not just blind faith in the power of technology or the power of the markets.

"More a sense that taking this path to tackle the enviornmental challenges we face can bring us together as a people."

In the local elections earlier this year, the Green Party got 49 elected onto county councils - securing 5.6% of the national first preference vote.

In the European elections, they had Ciaran Cuffe and Grace O'Sullivan elected.

