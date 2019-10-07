News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'We knew something awful was going to happen', says mother of teen who slashed woman's neck

By Eoin Reynolds
Monday, October 07, 2019 - 06:48 PM

- with reporting from Natasha Reid

The mother of a teenager who attempted to murder a woman he met online has told the Central Criminal Court that a mental health institution could not provide her son with a bed in the period leading up to the near-fatal assault.

Speaking during a sentence hearing today the boy's mother told Justice Michael White that her son is sorry for what he did and takes full responsibility.

She said she and her family are in awe of the victim's courage and added: "We would do anything for this never to have happened and we pray the future will bring you healing and relief. Please do not believe he does not feel remorse. It is there every day."

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, is now aged 17. He has pleaded guilty to attempting to murder Stephanie Ng on 23 December 2017 at Sea Front, Queen’s Road, Dun Laoghaire.

He had met his 25-year-old victim on the Whisper social media app, where he had pretended to be 19.

The boy tried to kill her during their first face-to-face meeting, after suggesting they take a selfie by the water’s edge. There, he grabbed her from behind and choked her to unconsciousness before slashing her neck with a knife.

He couldn't take the voices any more.

The boy's mother today said her son began hearing voices telling him to hurt himself or others after he started secondary school. He was 14 when he tried to die by suicide by taking an overdose because he "couldn't take the voices any more".

He needed urgent in-patient care, his mother said, but Linn Dara, a mental health institution for young people, told the family they could not provide a bed for him.

She said: "I remember sitting with him in the car park crying."

The family also tried Pieta House but they could not provide the care he needed. Her son then attempted to hang himself at the family home but his father saved his life. The boy's parents kept a constant watch after that, sleeping with him and getting help from relatives who watched him during the day.

She said: "We knew something awful was going to happen."

Mood became 'very high'

He was hearing voices and seeing distressing images. He was, his mother said, "In a tortured state." They received some help from a nearby clinic but only for an hour every two weeks. The boy was prescribed Prozac but his mother said she read that Prozac can cause violence or suicide in young people.

Her son got into his first ever fight after taking the antidepressant drug.

After some time the Prozac seemed to help to improve his mood, she said, so she allowed doctors to increase the dose to 30mg per day, six times the original dose. His mood became "very high", she said, and he couldn't sleep.

On December 23 she allowed her son to go for a walk by himself and when he returned his mood was still very high. When gardaí called to the family home on Christmas Day the boy immediately confessed, she said, before they even told him why he was being arrested.

Since his arrest, she said he has been prescribed an anti-psychotic drug and has "returned to the child we knew".

Uncertain future

He is "horrified" and "tortured" by what he did to Ms Ng, she said.

Since going into detention two and a half years ago the boy has completed his Junior Certificate exams and has written more than 30 short stories.

She concluded by saying that she wished a bed could have been found for her son when he needed it and she wishes she had not allowed his Prozac dose to be increased.

Patrick Gageby SC for the defence asked Justice White to consider sentencing the boy to a period of detention followed by a period of supervision outside the prison system when he turns 18.

He said a doctor has said that the boy's diagnosis and future are uncertain and sentencing should provide a "light at the end of the tunnel".

Justice Michael White said he will require some time to consider sentencing and adjourned until November 4.

