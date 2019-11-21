News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
We just want financial and employment security say Ireland's 20-year-olds

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, November 21, 2019 - 06:39 PM

Financial and employment security is highest on the list of what 20-year-olds in Ireland are hoping for in the next 10 years.

Nearly three quarters of 20-year-olds surveyed as part of the Growing Up in Ireland study said they'd value a secure, well-paid job.

That's compared to just under a third who said a long-term relationship was of high importance to them.

ESRI researcher Dorothy Watson says most are still reliant on the parents to help them out financially.

"Most of them are not out there working and earning yet ... The parents are taking care of their basic living expenses for the most part."

