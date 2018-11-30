NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

'We have to study what they say' - Finance Minister reacts to council's criticism of Budget

Friday, November 30, 2018 - 09:20 AM

The Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has defended his budget in the face of criticism from the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council.

Earlier this week the council described spending increases announced in the budget as not prudent economic management.

However, Mr Donohoe says all additional spending has been matched with changes in taxation to make sure we can afford it.

READ MORE: Independent rural TDs deny stalling passage of abortion legislation

He says he will take on board the advice of the Council.

He said: "What I've looked to do is get a balance right that I will stand over, but what I'm also saying, I'm not going to dismiss.

"We have to study what they say, and I have and I will - The Taoiseach and I talked about it early yesterday morning - and see what impact that can make in further improving our decisions in the future."

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

BudgetfinanceIrish Fiscal Advisory CouncilIreland

Related Articles

Budget criticised by IFAC: Spending money we don’t have

Comment: ‘Prudent’ budget was anything but that

Finance Minister defends size of allocation to 'Rainy Day Fund'

Central Bank sought ‘more ambitious’ budget

More in this Section

Number of people living in emergency accommodation rises to 9,724

Limerick man loses appeal against conviction for murder of father of six

IBRC obtain €121m judgment against wife of businessman Sean Quinn

16-year-old sentenced to 12 months for his part in vicious gang mugging


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: How could you possibly love someone from the midlands?

How to nip worry in the bud for anxious children

Scene and Heard: : This week's entertainment news

For Andromedan-Corkonians Happyalone, the only way is up

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 28, 2018

    • 8
    • 9
    • 10
    • 17
    • 20
    • 37
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »