'We have to study what they say' - Finance Minister reacts to council's criticism of Budget

The Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has defended his budget in the face of criticism from the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council.

Earlier this week the council described spending increases announced in the budget as not prudent economic management.

However, Mr Donohoe says all additional spending has been matched with changes in taxation to make sure we can afford it.

He says he will take on board the advice of the Council.

He said: "What I've looked to do is get a balance right that I will stand over, but what I'm also saying, I'm not going to dismiss.

"We have to study what they say, and I have and I will - The Taoiseach and I talked about it early yesterday morning - and see what impact that can make in further improving our decisions in the future."

- Digital Desk