We have to get real on hard border, says garda

Garda bosses and the Government need to “get real” and talk to frontline members about contingency plans for a no-deal Brexit and a hard border, say local garda representatives.

James Morrisroe, who represents the Cavan/Monaghan division branch of the Garda Representative Association, said they have not been informed by anyone of contingency plans.

He urged Garda management and the Government to “be realistic” with those who will be charged with policing a hard border.

“Talk to the associations about potential contingency plans,” said Garda Morrisroe.

Have they got them? What will be expected of our members? We need communication and we would like to see it as soon as possible.



No one wants it [Brexit], but we have to get real and we have to be ready.

Garda Morrisroe said he feared the authorities would copy the response to the BSE and foot and mouth crises in 1996 and 2001 when Garda members were called up from around the country to the border and were “standing beside their private car at crossings doing checkpoints”.

He said: “I’m not being alarmist, but the question it poses is, is that where we are heading given the events of recent days?”

He is concerned for the health and safety of members if required to do the same, given political statements that there would be “no physical border infrastructure”.

He said there are 169 crossings in his division alone. Estimates put the total number of crossings at 300, he pointed out, adding that

He previously estimated “conservatively” that around 1,000 members would be required over the five shifts to police the then estimated 208 borders — noting that the number of crossings is more recently estimated at 300.

Antoinette Cunningham, deputy general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, said she had an “important conversation” on Brexit with Police Federation for Northern Ireland chair Mark Lindsay.

She said “many unknowns exist” for her members but noted reports that the PSNI has received £16.38m (€18m) to prepare for Brexit.

In a statement, Garda HQ said the high-level cross-organisation group chaired by deputy commissioner for policing and security John Twomey meets on a weekly basis. “An Garda Síochána has also been regularly liaising with relevant State agencies on Brexit,” it said.

“It has also been regularly liaising with law enforcement agencies working on the island of Ireland, most particularly with the PSNI. This includes the recent cross-border organised crime conference.”

The statement says: “It is not possible to comment in detail at this stage on the impact of Brexit on policing and security until there is a political settlement.

“What won’t change regardless of the nature of the political settlement is the strong working relationship between An Garda Síochána and the PSNI to protect communities.”