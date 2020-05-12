News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

'We have more work to do,' says Dr Holohan as Covid-19 deaths rise by 24

By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 - 06:01 PM

- Additional reporting by Digital Desk

A new low of 107 Covid-19 cases has raised the numbers of people with Covid-19 to 23,242.

It was also announced this evening that another 24 people have died from the virus.

However, the 107 new cases is a further fall from the 139 cases announced yesterday and will give health officials further optimism that the roadmap to exit the lockdown can still be followed.

The data, from last Sunday, comes as the National Public Health Emergency Team met today and considered figures and virus case numbers ahead of a further planned easing of restrictions for next week.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan confirmed the figures which bring the total number of infections to 23,242, including 1,488 deaths.

He also set out figures around clusters and revealed that there had been an increase in direct provision centres, among Travellers and also among meat factory workers.

Earlier in the North, another nine deaths of patients who tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported by the department of health there.

It brings total related fatalities in the North to 447 and increases the Covid-19 death toll on the island of Ireland to 1,935.

As of midnight on Monday, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre said that 258,808 tests have been carried out with 44,047 conducted in the past week. Of these, 3.3% or 1,466 were positive.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said: “We are continuing to examine the progress of the disease and though we are still making progress, which is giving us real encouragement, we need to keep going.

"We still have 70 people in ICU and over 500 people in hospital. We have more work to do.”

Rachel Kenna, Deputy Chief Nursing Officer at the Department of Health, said: “Today marks International Nurses Day and 2020 is also International Year of the Nurse and Midwife.

We did not expect to be marking this year amidst a Global Pandemic, however, our fellow nurses and midwives have risen to the challenge and remain a vital resource to our health service.

“Our nurses and midwives are working in high risk situations on a daily basis, delivering care in PPE, making personal sacrifices and continuing to provide compassionate care in a stressful environment.

“The public actions over the last number of weeks have meant nurses and midwives can continue to deliver care to those who need it. Please continue to support them during this time, hold firm and stay safe.”

    As of midnight on Sunday, May 10, when there were 23,089 cases:

  • 57% are female and 42% are male

  • the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

  • 3,031 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

  • Of those hospitalised, 386 cases have been admitted to ICU

  • 6,906 cases are associated with healthcare workers

  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,235 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,337 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,234 cases (5%)

  • Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 36%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

