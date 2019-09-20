'Young people have led the way' - Richard Bruton says Govt must do more as schools protest climate

Thousands of students are expected to walk out of their classes as part of a climate strike today.

It is the third climate strike, and the two main protests will happen in Dublin and Cork.

Minister for Climate Action, Richard Bruton says he has heard the voices of students as he travels to the UN climate summit today.

“Young people have led the way with highlighting the urgency of taking climate action. It is important that decision makers listen and take note of their experience," he said.

"I have heard the voices of those protesting today. By being a powerful voice, they are paying testament to the damage that is being done to their inheritance. They have a message for governments but also for every sector of society. Now is the time to take action and protect their future.”

Climate disruption is the biggest challenge facing the planet. We must work together and be ambitious now, while we still have the chance.