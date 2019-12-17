'We have a new contender for meanest spirited act,' says Councillor after thieves steal school Christmas tree

The theft of a Christmas tree from a national school in Meath has been described as the "meanest spirited act of general low living".

The decorated tree was dug up and stolen from the grounds of O'Growney National School in Athboy over the weekend.

"Stunned" local Cllr David Gilroy is now appealing for help in finding the perpetrators who "slithered away".

"In a world where it's hard to fathom how low people are prepared to go, we have certainly a new contender for the meanest spirited act of general low living.

"Over the weekend, some creature actually stole the Christmas tree from the grounds of our wonderful school. This lovely tree was planted for the enjoyment of the boys and girls who go to our great school.

"Obviously it’s too much to bare for some people who would rather actually steal a Christmas tree from children. If anyone saw the perpetrators slithering away please let someone know. I’m stunned by this one. I really am."

Cllr Gilroy said the theft of the 6ft Christmas tree had been reported to gardaí and CCTV footage was being viewed.

"From the footage, it looks like this was well-planned, involving five or six people who had a car to take it away.

The Christmas tree outside the school before it was taken.

"Everyone in Athboy, including the children at the school, just can't believe how anyone would stoop so low to actually dig up a decorated Christmas tree from outside the school and rob it.

"The community have been brilliant and are rallying around as we speak to hopefully replace it."