News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'We face an artful execution of not much' - President of UL makes plea for rise in third-level funding by State

'We face an artful execution of not much' - President of UL makes plea for rise in third-level funding by State
The President of University of Limerick, Des Fitzgerald.
By David Raleigh
Monday, January 20, 2020 - 03:30 PM

The President of University of Limerick has called on political parties to “make third-level funding a national priority” and accused the outgoing government of cutting supports to the sector.

Addressing students at the start of UL’s Winter Conferring ceremonies, Dr Des Fitzgerald said: "Let’s be honest, our universities are good, but not good enough."

He said the primary mission of higher education is to mobilise knowledge for the benefits of society adding: "Any further delay in addressing the challenges facing our universities puts at risk the quality of our higher education system – a system that is already showing severe strain.

“To quote, we face a fate of competent inconsequence, an artful execution of not much, instead of the innovation and excellence that Irish universities are known for.”

A sharp “decline” of Irish universities in the global rankings has corresponded with the fall in government support, Dr Fitzgerald said.

He said there had been "a fall of 43% in fee income, a fall in support for fundamental research, the near abolition of capital investment - and underlying all of this, a devaluing of scholarship for its own sake”.

The UK, he said, is seizing the opportunities and is committed to doubling its research budget in the years to come whereas, according to Dr Fitzgerald, the Irish state has been diluting its commitments.

Dr Fitzgerald said:

With just 50% of funding to Irish universities now coming from the state compared with 90% 10 years ago, the deficit in funding has been filled by Irish universities and philanthropy.

He said further government investment in the third-level sector was critical for societal success.

Dr Fitzgerald said he hoped politicians who were looking to form the next government would reveal before then, their plans to “invest in and not forget UL, barely 50 years of age”.

“The Government’s own Cassells Report, citing a crisis in the sector, called for investment in national ambition and identified the critical funding challenge facing Higher Education,” he said.

“Four years on, the crisis is just as great as the stark fact remains that core funding provided by the State is falling.

“The independent Oireachtas Parliamentary Budget Office recently described Higher Education as ‘a cornerstone of the Irish economy, but it is under significant financial pressure and with an unsustainable funding model’.”

“This is a national issue that must be addressed. Ireland’s talent and knowledge allow us to compete globally and our higher education system is the primary incubator for that talent,” Dr Fitzgerald warned.

READ MORE

'Mary Lou will have a Navan accent by the time its over' - Tóibín claimed SF targeting his seat

More on this topic

School secretaries suspend strike action.School secretaries suspend strike action.

School Daze: Chris Hadfield - I realised at a young age that teachers were fallibleSchool Daze: Chris Hadfield - I realised at a young age that teachers were fallible

Teachers to strike over ‘pay discrimination scandal’Teachers to strike over ‘pay discrimination scandal’

Parents campaigning against use of iPads 'vindicated' after re-introduction of school books recommended Parents campaigning against use of iPads 'vindicated' after re-introduction of school books recommended


universityeducationTOPIC: Education

More in this Section

Fine Gael Senator's office vandalised in same week 250 of his posters are stolenFine Gael Senator's office vandalised in same week 250 of his posters are stolen

Cork Gardaí play down fears Cameron Blair stabbing suspect has fled countryCork Gardaí play down fears Cameron Blair stabbing suspect has fled country

Two men questioned in connection with Dublin shooting released without chargeTwo men questioned in connection with Dublin shooting released without charge

Paschal Donohoe: 'No panic' in Fine Gael over bad opinion pollPaschal Donohoe: 'No panic' in Fine Gael over bad opinion poll


Lifestyle

Frank Keogh did not want to get a hearing aid. He was afraid that it would make him look old. But now, just several weeks after having one fitted, he says that he can’t do without it.Hearing tests: A word in your ear

I see that a website describes the call of Canarian cory’s shearwaters as ‘waca waca’. It’s a mad, hysterical call, uttered when the parent birds arrive to feed their nestlings.Cory’s shearwaters show long-distance qualities

Is it too much to hope that an important public health matter, such as Lyme disease, will be an issue in the general election? There’s been a worrying reluctance by the authorities to face up to the extent of the disease here.Facing up to Lyme disease

A paper published in Current Biology examines the extinction of a colourful little bird which, until recently, thrived in the eastern US. With the appalling environmental catastrophe enveloping Australia, home to 56 of the world’s 370 parrot species, this account of the Carolina parakeet’s demise is timely.Trying to save the parrot is not all talk

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »