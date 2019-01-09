'We don't want to go back to Black and Tan era' - TD discusses Roscommon repossession case with KBC Bank

An Offaly TD has told KBC Bank that nobody wants to go back to the days of the Black and Tans over home evictions.

Independent Carol Nolan met with bosses at the financial institution along with two other deputies to highlight issues in a repossession case in Roscommon last month.

Following the eviction security officers at the house were attacked by a group of men.

Independent TD Carol Nolan.

Deputy Nolan said public representatives will not accept the current situation and believes the bank has an obligation to engage.

Speaking to Midlands 103, she described the discussion as constructive.

Ms Nolan said: "We did put across our views and we don't want a repeat of Irish history and we certainly don't want scenes that go back to the Black and Tan era.

"In terms of interest rates, that needs to be addressed in that the interest rates that KBC have and other banks have are above the ECB rate at the moment. That's something that can be addressed.

"We mentioned also the fact there are other cost-reduction options open to people."