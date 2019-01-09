NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

'We don't want to go back to Black and Tan era' - TD discusses Roscommon repossession case with KBC Bank

Wednesday, January 09, 2019 - 05:43 PM
By Digital Desk staff

An Offaly TD has told KBC Bank that nobody wants to go back to the days of the Black and Tans over home evictions.

Independent Carol Nolan met with bosses at the financial institution along with two other deputies to highlight issues in a repossession case in Roscommon last month.

Following the eviction security officers at the house were attacked by a group of men.

Independent TD Carol Nolan.

Deputy Nolan said public representatives will not accept the current situation and believes the bank has an obligation to engage.

Speaking to Midlands 103, she described the discussion as constructive.

READ MORE: Government promises more schemes for long-term unemployed

Ms Nolan said: "We did put across our views and we don't want a repeat of Irish history and we certainly don't want scenes that go back to the Black and Tan era.

"In terms of interest rates, that needs to be addressed in that the interest rates that KBC have and other banks have are above the ECB rate at the moment. That's something that can be addressed.

"We mentioned also the fact there are other cost-reduction options open to people."


KEYWORDS

HousingevictionrepossessionRoscommon

Related Articles

Objections to traffic should not hinder Cork housing developments, says economist

Readers' Blog: Simplistic housing solutions not working

NAMA reveals how many homes they have built since 2014

Fears transport services will not cope after planning granted for south Dublin housing development

More in this Section

Cork University Maternity Hospital implements initiative to dramatically reduce waiting lists

Gardaí to resume search for woman who went missing 10 years ago

'Lives are at risk' - Patients Association call for swift resolution to nurses dispute

Peadar Tóibín to target seats in Donegal for new pro-life party


Lifestyle

You're probably brushing your teeth wrong – here are four tips for better dental health

Why are we all so obsessed with nostalgia?

Mindfulness for children: 3 easy exercises to try with your kids

7 things you always think when you get your airline meal

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 05, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 40
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »