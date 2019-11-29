News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'We don't want to but we have to': Cork students take to the streets in climate protest

'We don't want to but we have to': Cork students take to the streets in climate protest
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Friday, November 29, 2019 - 12:48 PM

Crowds of secondary school children turned out to the latest climate protest in Cork to send the simple message to government that they have had enough of climate inaction.

It is the third large-scale climate march they have organised in the city this year and they are showing no signs of slowing down.

Placards and banners sent messages to the government with slogans that have become familiar in recent months as the climate emergency becomes more in-focus.

"There is no Planet B", "The water is rising and so are we", "The emperor has no clothes" and "System change, not climate change" were just some of the slogans coming from the crowd.

There was a sense of fury among many of the marchers and disbelief among others who simply could not believe that the reaction from governments is still so slow.

Speaking ahead of the march, some protestors revealed they had slipped exams to be there.

"We don't want to but we have to," sixth year student Hazel Ryan said.

"The big corporations and the government has to do more, they can't ignore us if we keep doing this."

Classmate Simon Arregui said that simple steps can make the difference.

"Wind energy, bike lanes: look at what other countries are doing. We could do it too."

Today's march is not only focused on the broader climate emergency but has a special interest in the prospect of fracked gas being imported through Shannon and Cork.

Protestors said that this simply cannot be allowed to happen, kicking off the march by calling on the government to say no to importing fracked gas through Cork and Shannon.

READ MORE

Dublin to get 89 new gardaí while Cork allocated just 14

More on this topic

Climate change protests staged across the globeClimate change protests staged across the globe

Students to hold climate change protest outside the DáilStudents to hold climate change protest outside the Dáil

Thousands expected for climate action strikes tomorrowThousands expected for climate action strikes tomorrow

Letter to the Editor: Burdening our children with losses in their futuresLetter to the Editor: Burdening our children with losses in their futures


TOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Suspended term for sex attack on teenSuspended term for sex attack on teen

Mumps on the rise as people share discredited research onlineMumps on the rise as people share discredited research online

Irish government will listen to Unionists over legacy issues - TanaisteIrish government will listen to Unionists over legacy issues - Tanaiste

Ballinamore residents agree to house 27 asylum seekers in apartments before ChristmasBallinamore residents agree to house 27 asylum seekers in apartments before Christmas


Lifestyle

Switch off your blue-lit screen and dive into the sea for an uplifting ‘blue mind’ experience, says Siobhán Cronin.Dive in: How wild swimming became Siobhán Cronin's new religion

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »