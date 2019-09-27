News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'We don't want to be associated with inhumane Direct Provision Centre,' say Oughterard protestors

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, September 27, 2019 - 08:47 AM

A group campaigning against proposals for a Direct Provision Centre in Oughterard in Galway say they are not racist.

Hundreds of people have been holding a round-the-clock protest outside a former hotel in the town, amid speculation it has been earmarked to house asylum seekers.

One local man said the group is protesting about the facilities, not the people who will use them.

He said: "In our main street we have eight businesses that are run by people of various non-Irish backgrounds, anything from Polish to Moroccan.

"My own partner in my business, my photography business, is Muslim so we're really sick of the idea that they are putting four to five people in a room up here in what is almost like a concentration camp on the edge of the town with no facilities.

"It's inhumane and we don't want to be associated with it as a town."

OughterardmigrantsDirect ProvisionTOPIC: Direct Provision

