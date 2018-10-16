'We don’t need this kind of carry on' - Labour to propose ban on house-viewing fees

Labour's Housing Spokesperson Jan O'Sullivan has said she is bringing forward legislation to ban landlords charging fees to view a property.

Housing charity Threshold hit out at the practice last week saying they have had complaints from a number of clients who have been asked to pay up to €500 to view a house.

Deputy O'Sullivan said charging fees is taking advantage of people who find themselves at the centre of the housing crisis.

She said: “I was shocked to read over the weekend that some landlords and letting agencies are beginning to charge fees of up to €500 to allow potential tenants to view their property.

“Rents are rising at a rapid rate across the country and so many people are already priced out of the rental market.

The idea that landlords are charging viewing fees is taking advantage of people who find themselves at the centre of the precarious housing crisis.

“Responding to calls from Threshold, the Labour Party has produced legislation to ban this unscrupulous practice. There are already many barriers and stresses for renters, we don’t need this kind of carry on to become a trend.

"It is just another example of people using the housing crisis to make a quick buck and exploit the precariousness of the housing crisis.”