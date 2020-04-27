'We do know how frustrating it is': Public urged to observe social distancing measures

The government says that it is aware that people are "fed up" of social distancing measures, but has called for people to stay the course to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking at the morning health briefing, Assistant Secretary in the Department of the Taoiseach, Liz Canavan said that people needed to "keep going".

"We're aware from reports on social media that people are getting very fed up with the social distancing measures. They're feeling confined, they have to stay in the house or local area and they have to queue to get into shops.

"We do know how frustrating it is and we know that people's patience and resolve is waning. We know that every day, we're putting out a call for solidarity and community spirit. We know that we're asking for personal and collective behavioural change, inventiveness and resilience, from all of you.

"This is what is required from each and every one of us to delay the transmission of Covid-19. We know that call has not fallen on deaf ears so far. We have complied with the restrictions and have succeeded in slowing the spread of infection.

"For now, we just need to keep going, as best we can."

Ms Canavan said that over 49,400 businesses were now registered with the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme, with over €556 million having been paid out to companies.

Ms Canavan also reminded employers that workers laid off after February 29 could be rehired to take advantage of the scheme. She said, however, that if those employees are availing of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, they would need to cease their claim. She said that Revenue and the Department of Social Protection would be examining to find duplicate claims.

Ms Canavan also said that the health service was still functioning as much as was practicable.

"The normal activity is continuing as far as is possible. It is vital to still attend hospitals as directed and to call emergency services in the event of a heart attack or a stroke."