News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'We didn't actually have a choice' - FF on the return of Lisa Smith to Ireland

'We didn't actually have a choice' - FF on the return of Lisa Smith to Ireland
Lisa Smith. Credit: ITV.
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, December 01, 2019 - 08:20 AM

Lisa Smith is expected to return to Ireland in the coming days accompanied by her two-year-old daughter.

The 38-year-old Dundalk woman travelled to Syria in 2016 to join the so-called Islamic State group id being deported from Turkey and faces questioning by gardaí.

Fianna Fáil's spokesperson on foreign and European affairs, Sean Haughey, said that the State did not have a choice but to bring her back.

"People need to know what activity she was involved in in Syria and what activity she has been involved in here in Ireland as well.

We are actually obliged under international law to repatriate her back to the Republic of Ireland so we didn't actually have a choice in that.

"Law enforcement agents of the State will have to be very involved and very vigilant of the situation."

Yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed that former ISIS bride is returning to Ireland this weekend.

Speaking at the Dublin Mid West by-election count, Mr Varadkar confirmed that social services would protect and help care for Ms Smith and her baby daughter when lands back on Irish soil.

But he also suggested that gardaí may prosecute the former defence forces member after her return from the Middle East and ISIS controlled areas.

“It's anticipated that two Irish citizens, Lisa Smith and her daughter, will return to Ireland this weekend," said Mr Varadkar.

Obviously, when it comes to her daughter, she's a child, she's going to be protected and social services are ready to do that.

"In relation to Lisa Smith, the gardaí are going to want to speak to her.

"They may be in a position to charge her and if they do, then a prosecution may follow. That's all I can say about that.”

- Additional reporting Juno McEnroe

READ MORE

Improved bus services for Galway and Dublin

More on this topic

Taoiseach confirms Gardaí may look at prosecuting Lisa Smith upon her return to IrelandTaoiseach confirms Gardaí may look at prosecuting Lisa Smith upon her return to Ireland

Simon Coveney plays down reports that Lisa Smith due home in coming daysSimon Coveney plays down reports that Lisa Smith due home in coming days

Taoiseach confirms plans have been made to take care of Lisa Smith's childTaoiseach confirms plans have been made to take care of Lisa Smith's child

Gardaí have duty to ensure safety of Lisa Smith, says Garda bossGardaí have duty to ensure safety of Lisa Smith, says Garda boss


Lisa SmithTOPIC: Lisa Smith

More in this Section

Varadkar: Murphy to cooperate with any inquiry into parliamentary attendance records and expense claimsVaradkar: Murphy to cooperate with any inquiry into parliamentary attendance records and expense claims

Sherlock: Maher a contender for 2020 General ElectionSherlock: Maher a contender for 2020 General Election

Verona Murphy insists she will run in next General ElectionVerona Murphy insists she will run in next General Election

Fine Gael's Burke optimistic about chances in 2020 General ElectionFine Gael's Burke optimistic about chances in 2020 General Election


Lifestyle

Des O’Sullivan reports on stellar prices and previews upcoming salesIrish art auction fetches record €5.5m

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »