'We can’t have our day again' - refund ordered for 'very poor' wedding video

A judge has ordered a wedding videographer to give a full refund of €1,000 to a recently married Co. Kildare couple after they told a court that the quality of their wedding video was “very poor”.

At Ennis District Court, Judge Patrick Durcan issued a decree in the sum of €1,000 in favour of John and Sabrina McDonnell against videographer, Niall Coley of Old Gort Road, Ennis.

The two got married and had their wedding reception on Clare’s Atlantic coast at popular wedding venue, the Armada Hotel, owned by Mount Everest conqueror John Burke last June.

However, the McDonnells have suffered the "wedding blues" over the poor quality of the wedding video and embarked, as a "last resort", on going the legal route in order to get some redress from Mr Coley.

Also the McDonnells have failed to obtain from Mr Coley of Dream Day Wedding Films the raw video footage of their wedding day so that they can employ someone else to edit their video.

Speaking after court, Sabrina said: “For me, especially having children please God in time, we want to be able to show them the video of Mam and Dad walking down the aisle - all the rest and we won’t have that - which was the whole purpose of going to the expense of the videographer.”

The two went for Mr Coley’s ‘Silver’ wedding video package on the day which involved Mr Coley and a second camera person.

The ‘Silver Package’ at €1,000 involves coverage from 11am until 10:30pm and covered bridal preparations, ceremony, couple shoot after church with their photographer, arriving at reception, cutting cake, speeches and first dance and three songs after.

Mr Coley told the couple that it also included a second videographer to cover the groom's preparation on the morning.

The package was made up of two edits - a long edit and a short social media edit to share with their guests.

However, in the statement of claim read out by Judge Durcan at the Small Claims court, there was no second cameraman on the day.

In the statement of claim, Mr McDonnell said: “This did not happen, much to our disappointment, and Mr Coley didn’t offer any financial rebate.

“On the day of the wedding, Mr Coley discharged his duties in terms of being present and filming the day’s events, but when it was time to provide us with the video he missed deadlines which he himself agreed to.”

The wedding took place on June 2 last and the two didn’t receive their wedding video from Mr Coley until August 18.

In Mr McDonnell’s statement read out by Judge Durcan it goes on to state that “the quality of the content was very poor and was no way in keeping with the quality of the work that his website testimonials had indicated”.

Mr McDonnell stated that his wife, Sabrina, emailed Mr Coley on proposed changes to be made to the video and Mr Coley made numerous promises and “he continues to not do so”.

The court statement added: “We were willing to give Mr Coley the benefit of the doubt until Sabrina had come across a wedding page online where numerous different people had given their accounts and their poor experience with Mr Coley.”

John and Sabrina McDonnell from their wedding day at the Armada Hotel on Spanish Point, Co Clare, on June 2.

Judge Durcan told Mr McDonnell that he would give him a decree for the full amount of €1,000 and noted that Mr Coley didn’t show up in court for the case.

Judge Durcan asked Mr McDonnell in the witness box “other than that, was the wedding day a good day?”

Mr McDonnell replied: “Yes, it was a great day. Our first weekend away together was at Spanish Point so we wanted to go back there."

Mr McDonnell told Judge Durcan: “For us, the money is insignificant. The most important thing is getting the raw footage from the day which is quite important to us."

In reply, Judge Durcan said: “We can’t deal with that - you are doing very well here today, so you are.

My advice is this - weddings aren’t made on the day, they are made on the future.

"Get ahead, enjoy life together and make the future your business.”

Judge Durcan added that if Mr Coley has any wisdom, bearing in mind what has been said and bearing in mind the nature of the court order, he would provide the footage.

Speaking after the case outside court, Mr McDonnell said: "We didn’t want to come in here. We didn’t want to end up in this situation but we felt that we had no recourse but to go the legal route.

It wasn’t about getting the money back, all we wanted was the video. We can’t go back and have our day again.

Mr McDonnell isn’t too optimistic about getting the €1,000 back from Mr Coley.

He said: “Mr Coley has been unwilling to engage with us and I wouldn’t have much confidence if he will engage with the order or we get the get money back.

“The money is neither here nor there. It is all about getting the raw footage. We are leaving today disappointed when the judge didn’t make an order over the raw footage.”

Ms McDonnell said: “We actually don’t have the video. The video didn’t download as the link was so big and it expired after 24 hours. We never downloaded the video so we have no video.”

Mr McDonnell said that it has been a lot of hassle and frustration over the last number of months chasing up Mr Coley.

He said: “We wanted to see would he do the right thing, but alas no. The main hope is that no one else is affected. If no one else has their hopes of a video ruined that would be a good thing.”

Mr McDonnell added that it seems that Mr Coley “has gone to ground”, before revealing: “The last email to him bounced back.”