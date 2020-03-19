'We cannot wish it away' - Dáil hoping to agree emergency laws to combat Covid-19 today

Health Minister Simon Harris has called on Irish people to work together to "save lives" as he outlined a range of draconian laws to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

A special sitting of the Dáil this afternoon has TDs sitting several seats apart, ensuring there is 'social distancing' between members to prevent any new infections.

Members are debating key areas of emergency laws to limit the spread of the virus.

These include laws to provide emergency welfare payments for those out of work; rules to detain individuals who refuse to self isolate if they have the virus as well as new orders which could be used to lock down certain areas or clusters as well as ban events and public gatherings.

Mr Harris told the Dáil that now was not the time for "petty" politics and that everyone needed to "work together".

After new figures showed the virus growing at a daily rate of 30% here, he said: “We cannot stop this virus. We cannot wish it away. As our figures showed last night, it is a virus that does not discriminate based on age, gender, or location.

What we can do is help slow its spread. We can help our health service by following their guidance and advice.

“We will only flatten the curve if we work together and if we do, we will save lives.”

Fianna Fáil health spokesman Stephen Donnelly warned that at a daily rate of 30%, Ireland would have some 600,000 virus confirmed cases in just six weeks.

However, if that infection rate rise was reduced to 20%, the numbers would only increase to 60,000 in that period.

“That is why Fianna Fáil will support this legislation,” he told the Dáil.

However, the Opposition want a 'sunset clause' agreed for the strict laws, something Mr Harris said he was willing to examine. Furthermore, TDs have questioned the level of authority of individuals who could have the power to detain people, once requested by the HSE.

The Dáil is expected to agree the laws today before the parliament shuts by 6pm.

