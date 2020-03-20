We can win 'war against a silent and dangerous' Covid-19 'with communities', says HSE

The head of the HSE has said Ireland is fighting a “war” against a “silent and dangerous” enemy as authorities begin mobilising thousands of volunteers around the country to help the vulnerable.

People need to be on their guard against Covid-19 “every minute, every hour and every day” and even on Mother's Day over the weekend, advised CEO Paul Reid.

The warning comes as volunteer leaders and charities ramp up efforts to recruit helpers and prepare plans to feed, support and reassure thousands of elderly and vulnerable people in isolation.

The HSE have also increased their orders of ventilators and are in talks about using private hospitals for patients when a surge in the spreading comes and patients need medical care.

Speaking at government buildings, Mr Reid said: “I'm very conscious this a very anxious time for everyone. We are entering into an uncertain, an unprecedented and unpredictable phase over the coming weeks.

We are fighting a bit of a battle, even a war. It is a war against a silent and dangerous enemy.

"And it is not one we can win with armoury or forces, it is actually one that we can win with communities.”

Mr Reid said a surge in positive Covid-19 cases could be avoided if people followed guidelines about restricting the spread of the virus.

“Every minute, hour and day” mattered and people needed to be vigilant even this weekend on Mother's Day, he and ministers warned.

Mr Reid has also held talks with private hospitals and the HSE will use their capacity where needed.

Ministers and community leaders announced plans today to attract thousands of volunteers around the country.

They could be asked to check on homes, deliver food and provide emotional support to those who are isolated and every volunteer would have a useful skill, said CEO Nina Arwitz of Volunteer Ireland.

She said the country was mobilising an "army" of volunteers.