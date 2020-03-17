News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

‘We are with you’ – Taoiseach preaches solidarity amid Covid-19 outbreak

By Joel Slattery
Tuesday, March 17, 2020 - 09:43 PM

Solidarity was the message as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar addressed the nation this evening.

Addressing the nation under Section 112 of the Broadcasting Act, only used in times of national emergency, Mr Varadkar insisted that the country would overcome the outbreak of the coronavirus – as long as people work together.

“We cannot stop this virus but working together we can slow it in its tracks and push it back,” he said, in the address, broadcast live on RTÉ and Virgin Media.

“Tonight on our national holiday I also want to send a message around the world that we are all in this together.

To the people of China, Spain and Italy who have suffered untold heartbreak and loss – we are with you.

“To all of those across the world who have lost a loved one to this virus – we are with you.

“To all those living in the shadow of what is to come – we are with you.”

He added that “viruses pay no attention to borders, race, nationality or gender,” calling them “the shared enemy of all humanity.”

Mr Varadkar concluded his address but extended a hand of friendship to those around the world, trying to cope with the pandemic.

Tonight I send a message of friendship and of hope from Ireland to everyone around the world this Saint Patrick’s Day.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

