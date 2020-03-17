‘We are with you’ – Taoiseach preaches solidarity amid Covid-19 outbreak

Solidarity was the message as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar addressed the nation this evening.
Addressing the nation under Section 112 of the Broadcasting Act, only used in times of national emergency, Mr Varadkar insisted that the country would overcome the outbreak of the coronavirus – as long as people work together.
“We cannot stop this virus but working together we can slow it in its tracks and push it back,” he said, in the address, broadcast live on RTÉ and Virgin Media.
“Tonight on our national holiday I also want to send a message around the world that we are all in this together.
“To all of those across the world who have lost a loved one to this virus – we are with you.
Mr Varadkar concluded his address but extended a hand of friendship to those around the world, trying to cope with the pandemic.
Useful information
The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024