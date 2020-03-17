‘We are with you’ – Taoiseach preaches solidarity amid Covid-19 outbreak

Solidarity was the message as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar addressed the nation this evening.

Addressing the nation under Section 112 of the Broadcasting Act, only used in times of national emergency, Mr Varadkar insisted that the country would overcome the outbreak of the coronavirus – as long as people work together.

“We cannot stop this virus but working together we can slow it in its tracks and push it back,” he said, in the address, broadcast live on RTÉ and Virgin Media.

“Tonight on our national holiday I also want to send a message around the world that we are all in this together.

To the people of China, Spain and Italy who have suffered untold heartbreak and loss – we are with you.

“To all of those across the world who have lost a loved one to this virus – we are with you.

“To all those living in the shadow of what is to come – we are with you.”

He added that “viruses pay no attention to borders, race, nationality or gender,” calling them “the shared enemy of all humanity.”

Mr Varadkar concluded his address but extended a hand of friendship to those around the world, trying to cope with the pandemic.

Tonight I send a message of friendship and of hope from Ireland to everyone around the world this Saint Patrick’s Day.