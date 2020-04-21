'We are not going to lie down' says protesting Debenhams worker

Hundreds of Debenhams workers are protesting outside six of its Irish stores today in pursuit of improved redundancy following the appointment of provisional liquidators to the retail giant.

Protests are taking place at Debenhams' Henry St, Blanchardstown, Tallaght and Blackrock outlets in Dublin and outside its Mahon Point and flagship St Patrick's St stores in Cork.

The workers, who are observing social distancing guidelines, say they are ramping up their campaign for improved redundancy payments following the appointment of provisional liquidators to the chain before the Easter weekend.

The decision has resulted in the closure of 11 Irish outlets and the loss of up to 2,000 jobs.

But shop steward at the St Patrick's St outlet, Valerie Conlon, said staff, including some with up to 30-years service, are in line for statutory redundancy only.

She said she and her colleagues don't want to protest but feel they have no option.

"We want to show our employer that we are not going to lie down, that we are not just numbers on a sheet, that we are employees and that we count, and that we are going to fight," she said.

Many of the staff on the protest line in Cork city this morning worked with Roche's Stores and continued to work with Debenhams when it took over the landmark building on St Patrick's St when it launched here in 1996.

Workers who could not join the physical protests staged their own protests outside their own homes and posted images on social media.