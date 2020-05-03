News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
CORONAVIRUS

'We are missing strokes': Public urged to contact doctor even if not sick with coronavirus
The public are being encouraged to still present themselves if sick from other illnesses besides Covid-19
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 03, 2020 - 05:31 PM

The Irish College of General Practitioners is warning heart attacks and strokes are being missed during the Covid-19 crisis.

President Dr Mary Favier is urging people to still contact their doctor, even if they are not sick with coronavirus.

She said: "We are missing heart attacks, we are missing strokes, we are missing diabetes, other lumps that should have been seen,

"And what we don't want is took back in a year's time and say more people suffered illness and death from non-Covid illnesses than from Covid itself."

That is a particular concern.

Earlier today Dr Favier welcomed a further fall in the number of people being treated with Covid-19 in intensive care units.

The latest figure is 98, only the second time it has been less than 100 in the last month.

She said: "If people spend time in intensive care, whether they have had a serious operation or something has happened to them, it's often only a couple of days, this (coronavirus) can be a couple of weeks.

"So we'd expect there to be quite a substantial lag from the time people get the disease, to being admitted to hospital, to going into intensive care, to being discharged.

"So it is very good that we are starting to see that line starting to come down, because it means that infections of, say, a month ago or six weeks ago were dropping."

Covid-19: 330 new cases 19 deaths confirmed in Ireland

