'We are going to watch you until you crack': Mary Lowry tells love triangle trial of anonymous text

Mary Lowry received an anonymous text message after her boyfriend Bobby "Mr Moonlight" Ryan went missing accusing her of hiding something and saying: "We are going to watch you until you crack," the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Garda Tony O'Brien has been detailing to prosecution counsel David Humphries call logs retrieved from phones attributed to Mr Ryan and the man accused of his murder Patrick Quirke.

Gda O'Brien also detailed phone records of Ms Lowry, the deceased's son and daughter and the accused's wife among others around the time of Mr Ryan's disappearance in 2011 and the discovery of his body in 2013.

Mary Lowry

Speaking to defence counsel Edward Doocey BL, Gda O'Brien revealed that a text was retrieved from Ms Lowry's phone in September 2011.

Written in text shorthand it said:

You think you are so cool out partying like Bobby never existed. We know you are hiding something and we are going to watch you until you crack.

Gda O'Brien told Mr Doocey that gardaí investigated the source of the text but were unsuccessful.

Mr Doocey also asked the witness to bring the jury through CCTV footage taken from Ms Lowry's home on the day Bobby Ryan's body was found in a disused underground tank on the land she owned, which was farmed by the accused.

Bobby Ryan

The footage showed Mr Quirke arriving shortly after mid-day in a truck followed about 40 minutes later by his wife Imelda.

Ms Lowry arrived a few minutes after that and the first garda van arrived at 1.20pm, following a phone call from Ms Quirke to alert gardaí to the presence of the body in the tank.

Mr Quirke (50) of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary has pleaded not guilty to the murder of part-time DJ Bobby Ryan.

Mr Ryan went missing on June 3, 2011 after leaving his girlfriend Mary Lowry's home at about 6.30am.

His body was found in an underground run-off tank on the farm owned by Ms Lowry and leased by the accused at Fawnagown, Tipperary 22 months later in April 2013.

Patrick Quirke

The prosecution claims Mr Quirke murdered Mr Ryan so he could rekindle an affair with Ms Lowry (52).

Garda O'Brien also told Mr Humphries that records showed that on the day Mr Ryan's body was recovered Mr Quirke's phone called his wife Imelda's phone at 12.33, a call that lasted eight seconds.

His phone then called a vet some seconds later. Within a minute of that the phone called voicemail and a minute later called Mr Quirke's wife two more times.

On the last occasion the call lasted for 36 seconds.

The trial continues in front of Justice Eileen Creedon and a jury of six men and six women.