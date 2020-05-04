News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'We are finding it hard to keep going - we miss him'

'We are finding it hard to keep going - we miss him'
Maggie and Joe Whelan, Willie Whelan's parents, Salltmills, Co. Wexford, holding a photo of Willie.
By Neil Michael
Monday, May 04, 2020 - 12:00 AM

Yesterday should have been the first anniversary of one of the happiest days of Willie Whelan’s life.

Sadly, for his widow Mandy, any joy associated with that day is clouded by the tragedy of his death.

He was one of two fishermen to die when their trawler sank off Hook Head, Co Wexford on the night of January 4.

It was just a few weeks before the world slowly became enveloped in Covid-19.

Many may have now long since forgotten both his and Joe Sinnott’s tragic deaths aboard the Alize.

But for the families they leave behind, the heartache continues.

Willie’s father Joe has spoken for the first time since his son’s body was found of the pain and agony of his friends and family since he died.

To this day, nobody knows why the 12-metre boat sank.

Some believe it was hit by a freak wave. Others - like Mr Whelan - believe nobody will ever know what happened to the boat.

We are struggling at the moment, with losing a son,” Mr Whelan said.

“Every time you get out of bed, you are thinking about him. I just can't get it out of my mind at the moment.

“Everybody is very depressed and we are finding it very hard to keep going every day. We miss him. We miss him a lot.” It took 20 days to recover his son’s body.

“Waiting those 20 days to find him was torture,” Mr Whelan said.

The tragedy is the latest in a long line of harrowing reminders about the perils of being a fisherman in an industry some fear is slowly dying out.

Wexford County Council council Jim Codd, who knows the Whelans and the Sinnotts, said the life of a fisherman is a very very tough one.

“One thing that stands out to me very clearly as a group of people, once one of them is lost or goes overboard everybody immediately stops.

“They down tools and go and search for their friend. They are an example to us all.

“They are a very honourable bunch of men and women.”

The impact of tragedy of fishing communities in Wexford is outlined in a special report in today's Irish Examiner, and on irishexaminer.com.

READ MORE

Green Party agrees to enter formal coalition talks; Sinn Féin calls for 'break from the past'

More on this topic

The Irish Examiner View: Dying for the cause of food supplyThe Irish Examiner View: Dying for the cause of food supply

Concerns Ballycotton water treatment plant could damage local fishing industryConcerns Ballycotton water treatment plant could damage local fishing industry

Attempt to secure injunction over a work permit scheme failsAttempt to secure injunction over a work permit scheme fails

We’re destroying our oceans - We must turn tide on seas’ destructionWe’re destroying our oceans - We must turn tide on seas’ destruction


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Fishing cuts

More in this Section

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

28,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the UK28,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the UK

Simon Harris: Foreign summer holidays 'highly unlikely' this yearSimon Harris: Foreign summer holidays 'highly unlikely' this year

Gardaí report €70,000 worth of damage in Wexford criminal damage incident Gardaí report €70,000 worth of damage in Wexford criminal damage incident


Lifestyle

In 1929, a blue tit in Southampton pecked open a bottle-top to get at the cream underneath. Others copied it and, soon, tits all over Britain and Ireland were doing the same. Tackling today’s milk cartons won’t be so easy but a far greater challenge is facing blue tits in Germany; they are dying of a mysterious illness.Richard Collins: German blue tits die from mystery illness

People often say the wonders are all around us. If we only opened our eyes. And what better time than the May public holiday. Stroll at your ease along a country road, or even suburbia, and you’ll see nature blooming; birds, bees and butterflies all busy.Donal Hickey: Wonder all around to see

At this time of year, Inisheer, Co Galway, is normally a hive of activity with bands of tourists alighting from the ferries ready to soak up the peace and quiet. Or they may be arriving for Irish language or art courses or even to swim alongside Dusty the dolphin, whose presence has been absent from the waters for the last few months.The Islands of Ireland: Inisheer quiet but resilient

I have a lot of really fond memories from primary school, but one of the memories that sticks out the most for me would be the school play — I always remember those evenings so vividly. It was terrifying for me to get up in front of an audience, but even as a child, I remember the buzz after it.School Daze: 'Be bold, and do not fear failure'

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 2, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 17
  • 21
  • 37
  • 46
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »