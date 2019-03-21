'We are all struggling to make up the differences': Demonstrations taking place to highlight third level cuts

Students walked out of classes for a lunchtime demonstration at UCC and CIT today.

The students are striking as part of the 'Fund the Future' campaign, launched by the Union of Students in Ireland (USI).

Students say that funding cuts and increased student contribution charges have undermined services on campuses nationally and threaten to have an impact for many years to come.

At both Cork protests, students were joined by staff members in solidarity.

USI president, Síona Cahill, said that after Brexit, Irish students will pay more for their education than any others in the EU. She described the situation as unacceptable.

In Cork, students made their voices heard.

Kelly Coyle, deputy president of UCC Students Union, said: "We're calling for more higher education funding. Fees are increasing, the cost of living is increasing and grants are declining. It's having an impact. The doctors is constantly full, lectures are full and buildings are falling apart because the university doesn't have the money to put into it."

Staff unions, including IFUT, the lecturers Union, and SIPTU, which represents 600 administrative staff at UCC, joined the students.

They say that funding cuts are causing longer hours, fewer resources and more stress for staff.

Edward Lahiff, IFUT chairman, said: "We see it every day in staff:student ratios; the delays of new appointments; and the lack of new resources. We are all struggling to make up the differences."

Today students and staff across the nation come together to demand an end to the crisis in Higher Education. Government is pretending that everything is thing - it isn’t. Fees are high, grants are low, work conditions are poor, facilities are crumbling #FundTheFuture pic.twitter.com/AdTTFF2Cph— Oisín Hassan (@OisinH1) March 21, 2019

The current student contribution charge is €3,000 per annum. The figure increased by 363% between 2007 and 2014. Over the same period, third level funding was reduced, with students at UCC and CIT claiming that this had a significant impact on campus facilities, such as counselling services.

Today, staff and students across the Country will join together to demand change. For far too long students have been exploited by a system that is crumbling due to a managed decline in funding. Today is the day to have your voice heard #FundtheFuture pic.twitter.com/na4xAKE2rt— Lorna USI South (@USI_South) March 21, 2019

In a statement, the Coalition for Publicly Funded Education said that the funding issues now will continue to have a major impact in the future.

"The Department of Education and Skills has accepted the findings of the detailed analysis of the scale of the funding deficit that was carried out by various expert groups on their behalf. If urgent action is not taken, there’s a real risk that today’s 7 and 8-year old primary school students will not have sufficient college places available to them in 2030 when the demographic bulge peaks with an additional 40,000 students seeking to access third level."