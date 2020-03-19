News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'We all should be prepared to do whatever we can': Lawyer switching careers to help fight Covid-19

By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, March 19, 2020 - 04:21 PM

Simon Mills, a senior counsel specialising in medical law is hoping to ’’swap’’ gowns to be on-call for Ireland as part of the national Covid-19 response.

He trained first as a doctor in Trinity College Dublin and while practising as a GP in a busy practice on Dublin’s northside, trained as a lawyer in University College Dublin:

“From 1997 to 2012 I was a full-time GP and then I worked as a barrister and as a doctor — side by side.

I was a barrister during the day and a doctor in the evenings. I had to choose which career I was going to work full-time. So I went in the direction of the law.

Mr Mills, who was called to the bar in 2002 became a senior counsel in 2018, but the bulk of his practice is connected with medical law in some way:

“So I hope that has had the happy side-effect of keeping me up-to-date with medicine in a way that wouldn’t have happened if I had gone into another area of law.” 

His areas of particular interest are in clinical negligence, professional regulatory law, mental capacity and coroners’’ inquests. He has also been involved in cases where medical-legal or medical-ethical issues are at the core of the action:

“I have been involved in aspects of the abortion debate, consent to medical treatment, the right to die and assisted dying,” he explained. 

Mr Mills, who has co-written a book on medical law, loved being a GP but there were other things he wanted to do as well: “In the end, the lure of the law proved a little stronger than the lure of staying in general practise.” 

Mr Mills said all he is doing now is following the “brilliant example” set by the leaders of civil society, and people in the public service.

“I’m simply putting my name forward and the HSE may have enough people and tell me I am not needed. It may be that they’ll turn around and say they need me in a backroom role so that better, more freshly skilled doctors can take frontline roles.

If I can help that way, I’ll help that way.

“We all should be prepared to do whatever we can with whatever skills we have to help. I don’t want to get ahead of myself and I don't want to suggest that I’m riding to the rescue in any way. I’m told I might be needed and if I might be needed, I’m available.

"I filled in the application form for the Medical Council. As far as I know, I correctly filled it in so I anticipate hearing back from them and I have applied to the HSE."

Asked if he hesitated, even for a moment, before he put his name down, he quickly replied: "I’m not given to hesitation."

