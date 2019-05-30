NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

'We absolutely dread it', says sister of Siobhan Kearney as killer is considered for visits to his family

Siobhan Kearney
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 30, 2019 - 10:28 AM

The sister of Siobhan Kearney, who was murdered by her husband Brian, says the idea that he could be allowed out of jail is "immoral".

The parole board has told the Dublin woman's family that he is being considered for visits to his family.

Brian Kearney is serving a life sentence for the murder of his wife in 2006. Siobhan's sister Brighid McLaughlin says the family is living a life sentence.

"He has shown absolutely no remorse," said Ms McLaughlin. "This killer is going to be allowed out to visit his family, in a public place...Dublin is like a parish. We could be anywhere and we could bump into him.

"It is beyond words. We dread it. We absolutely dread it."

In 2008, Brian Kearney was found guilty of murdering his wife, Siobhan, at their family home in south Dublin, on the morning of his birthday.

A jury took almost five and a half hours to return the majority verdict at the Central Criminal Court.

READ MORE

Death of Séamus Lawless on Everest 'a freak accident'

More on this topic

Pelicans transported from Prague Zoo to make London their home

Jess Glynne: Spice Girls sound complaints are a ‘load of rubbish’

Israel faces new elections after parliament dissolves itself

Gran, 81, to cycle length of Britain in memory of her three children

TOPIC:

More in this Section

#Elections2019: Full recount called in Ireland South after just 327 votes separates two candidates

Man to appear in court in connection with attempted car-jacking in Cork

Stolen beer kegs worth €1m seized by police

Families of Stardust fire meet with Taoiseach to garner inquest support


Lifestyle

Summer Events Guide: What's on in June

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »