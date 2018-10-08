Waterford walking festival marks 25th anniversary

By John G O’Dwyer

Ireland’s best-known hiking and rambling festival celebrates its 25th anniversary in a Co Waterford village next weekend, with a special four-peaks challenge an added attraction of this autumn’s event.

Mahon Falls in the Nire Valley, which celebrates its 25th anniversary walking festival next weekend with a special four-peaks challenge.

The Nire Valley Walking Festival, headquartered in the small village of Ballymacarby, is regarded as one of the best-organised festival walks’ event and is a must for outdoor enthusiasts.

It offers a series of walks exploring the memorable Comeragh uplands and attracts a loyal contingent of supporters who return year after year.

This loyalty is due in no small measure to the fact that the festival, which is organised by the community-based Nire Valley Failte, offers an opportunity to explore one of Ireland’s most stunning natural environments.

The commitment and warmth of the local community is also one of the festival’s strengths.

Mary Wall, the chairperson of the organising committee who, with husband Seamus, had previously established the renowned Honora’s Cottage Country House and Restaurant, said: “Things were very bad around here when we started out, and the idea behind a festival was to bring tourism to the area and promote walking.

We started running the festival in the Nire, but then it just got too big with a lot of traffic congestion, so now we are based in the new community centre in Ballymacarbry.

“This is ideal as the centre has a state-of-the-art hostel which was built by the community and can accommodate 24 participants.”

Ballymacarbry is on the main route from Dungarvan to Clonmel.

The festival has flourished for a quarter century when so many similar events have fallen by the wayside. “Our biggest advantage has been the ongoing commitment of the local community and we have very knowledgeable people guiding on the walks,” said Ms Wall.

The event, from next Friday to Sunday, incorporates the Knockmealdown Mountains for a special four-peaks walk ending at the famous Cistercian Monastery of Mount Melleray.