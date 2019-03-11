Waterford solar farm gets Bord Pleanála go-ahead

An Bord Pleanála has upheld an appeal against Waterford Council’s planning refusal for a solar farm in the west of the county.

Eighteen months ago, the local authority had refused Dublin-based Highfield Solar Ltd permission to construct a solar PV energy development at Ballyard, Ballyhane, and Clashnagoneen, about 5km from Cappoquin.

The development comprises a small single-storey electrical substation and associated works on a 62.8-hectare site.

However, despite the reversal of the planning decision, the proposal cannot proceed until the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment launches a competitive auction system for the provision of renewable energy, most likely in the latter part of this year.

Companies anticipate it will be at least late 2020 before construction of solar energy sites can commence provided the Government also proceeds with national guidelines.

To date, some solar energy plants are operational in Northern Ireland but none has been developed in the Republic.

The latest proposal in West Waterford drew four objections, including one from the national roads authority, Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

The council, in September 2017, ruled that the development “in itself and in combination with permitted development of a similar nature” would represent “an unduly obtrusive feature on the landscape” and threaten the rural character and amenities of the area.

It also felt the development would constitute extensive usage of agricultural land and cited “a lack of guidance at a national, regional and local level”.

Furthermore, the council was dissatisfied that glint and glare could be properly mitigated, with the possibility of a negative impact on users of surrounding roads including the N72. It further feared the area posed a high flood risk with the project possibly exacerbating flood risk elsewhere.

However, in its appeal to An Bord Pleanála, Highfield Solar argued that the absence of official guidelines was insufficient reason for refusal.

It also advised that a visual impact statement had demonstrated such impact would be minimal.

The company plans to address residents’ concerns by removing several solar panels in a north-western field where the level of solar reflection is low.

The company cited other examples of solar farms on flood plains and said buffer zones either side of a stream would be provided.

In determining the development would not likely have a significant effect on what is a Blackwater River area of special conservation, An Bord Pleanála granted planning for 25 years under 12 conditions and within a 10-year period.

The company has, to date, secured planning for solar farms in 18 locations throughout the country.