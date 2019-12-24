News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Waterford shooting may be escalation of a feud

Emergency services attend a man in his 30s after he was shot a number of times near Mount Suir Apartments on Carrickphierish Rd, Waterford.
By Neil Michael
Tuesday, December 24, 2019 - 12:00 AM

The man shot in Waterford may have been deliberately targeted in the latest chapter in an ongoing feud.

He was outside the Eight2Eight convenience store at the Mount Suir Apartments on Carrickphierish Rd when he was shot a number of times.

He was then struck by a car.

Photographs taken at the scene last night showed armed gardaí and paramedics treating him as he lay on the ground.

He was then rushed to University Hospital Waterford, where his condition was later described as critical.

Detectives are said to have entered a number of properties in the Mount Suir Apartments complex afterwards.

The shooting, which is the first in Waterford for more than 10 years, was said to be the latest incident in an ongoing, violent feud.

Armed response units are said to have been called to incidents in the area a number of times.

A house on the Kilbarry halting site was set on fire last month, and two houses were firebombed in the early hours of August 7.

A petrol bomb was thrown at the front of a house in Dominic’s Place around 3amearly that morning, just a few minutes from the scene of yesterday’s shooting.

A house in Grantstown Park had earlier been attacked and an occupant’s car set on fire.

Although nobody was injured in either attack, it is known locally that one of the addresses was hit in a case of mistaken identity.

Instead of the intended targets, the house was occupied by a couple of terrified pensioners.

A local resident told the Irish Examiner last night: “Tensions have been getting gradually worse between rival groups of people.

There has also been a dramatic rise in antisocial behaviour.

Local radio presenter Damien Tiernan, formerly RTÉ’s South East news anchor, tweeted: “I understand the man injured at incident in Waterford this afternoon was shot a number of times, possibly 3 times and then hit by a car.

“Injuries include Pneumothorax [or collapsed lung] and lower leg injuries. Remains critical.”

Gardaí said last night: “At approximately 2.15pm, December 23, 2019, a man was shot a number of times outside a premises near the Mount Suir Apartments on the Carrickphierish Rd.

“The injured man was initially treated at the scene by Ambulance personnel before he was taken by Ambulance to University Hospital Waterford in a critical condition.”

They appealed to people who may have been in the area near the Mount Suir Apartments between 2pm and 2.30pm yesterday, including those who may have dashcam footage, to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, or any garda station, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.


