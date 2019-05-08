NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Waterford mortuary temporarily shut amid 'reports of bodies decomposing on hospital trollies'

Campaigners in Waterford are still angry over the Taoiseach's comments about the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford. Pathologists at the hospital have twice warned that bodies are being allowed to decompose on trolleys in corridors and on the mortuary floor due to a lack of capacity. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie.
By Vivienne Clarke
Wednesday, May 08, 2019 - 08:19 AM

Sinn Féin TD for Waterford David Cullinane has claimed that two families have lodged complaints about conditions at the mortuary in University Hospital Waterford.

“I know that two complaints have now been made and that's obviously very serious. Only in the last couple of days one family came forward, one family was in my office and I advised them to go make a complaint and these are very, very serious complaints that are now being made,” he told RTE radio’s Morning Ireland.

Yesterday the State Pathologist’s Office announced that it will not use the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital for the time being as a result of the controversy over its condition.

“Management have to examine all these complaints, there is a need now for a full independent examination.

We obviously need a new mortuary, that's the priority but we also need to establish all of the facts. How long has this been happening and why was it allowed to happen for so long?

A spokesman for the South/South West Hospital Group said it had not been informed of the State Pathologist’s decision.

“I contacted the State Pathologist’s office yesterday, I was able to find out by email and yet the hospital management and the hospital group are in the dark, and they knew this was coming down the tracks, they must have known this was coming down the tracks,” added Mr Cullinane.

“The four consultants penned the letter last October of last year to the CEO of the South/South West Hospital Group, it wasn't until March of this year that the group responded to what were very serious claims, so we're calling for a full independent examination of all of these claims. How did it take five months for a response from the HSE?”

He said that people had been shocked and scandalised when they heard reports about what was happening at the mortuary.

University Hospital Waterford. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie.

“We had reports of bodies decomposing on hospital trollies, unfortunately, some loved ones were not able to be waked in open caskets, bodies on the floor of the mortuary.

“So it is no surprise that this move (by the State Pathologist’s Office) has been made, because we have to avoid risk and contamination as well, so I don't have a problem with this decision, but I do have a problem that the Government knew in 2004, and the HSE knew, that there was a need for a new mortuary, it was approved in 2013 and we're still waiting for a new mortuary.

“We're still waiting for the tendering process to commence for a new building and what we need is a new mortuary very quickly, to restore confidence for the people of Waterford and for the people of the South East.

“Questions have to be asked how long was this happening at the mortuary in Waterford?

"How many bodies were left decomposing on hospital trolleys and we've also been told that no family was every told of the circumstances at the mortuary."

If that was your loved one who had passed away, who was left on the ground in a mortuary, left on a trolley, the body decomposing.

"I would imagine you would want to know the full circumstances of what happened.”

