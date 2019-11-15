News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Waterford Council face ‘difficulties’ with budget

Waterford Council face ‘difficulties’ with budget
By Christy Parker
Friday, November 15, 2019 - 05:30 AM

Waterford Council officials are seeking a meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Environment Minister Eoghan Murphy and Finance Minister Pascal Donoghue after commercial rates alterations measures introduced by the government left the local authority with an estimated €3.3m revenue shortfall.

The shortage has occurred after the government re-introduced commercial rates on Irish Water under the 2017 Water Services Act.

Since 2014 Irish Water had been exempt from commercial rates, with a compensation package instead allocated to local authorities.

Under this package Waterford Council received €4m in annual compensation.

The government’s decision to redefine Irish Water as a rated entity brings the utility company’s assets worth to just €1.12m in Waterford.

The shortfall has sent shockwaves through the council at a time when discussions for its 2020 budget are ongoing.

Waterford Council CEO Michael Walsh told a special sitting of councillors that while other counties had also been adversely affected by the rates re-designation at around 4%, Waterford had been hit by a 13% deficit.

He said the council was “now confronted with extreme difficulties in passing a budget”.

In the scenario of failure to agree a budget the Environment Minister could remove the council from the budget process and replace it with an administrator.

Mr Walsh has advised councillors that if a budget was to be agreed as things stand, it would entail an increase in commercial rates and rents, along with cuts to services such as roads, festivals and community grants.

The CEO said he had been in contact with Department of Local Government officials and that there was “goodwill to help in some form”

More on this topic

Man dies after fall in Comeragh MountainsMan dies after fall in Comeragh Mountains

ATN organisers apologise for traffic issues at this year's festivalATN organisers apologise for traffic issues at this year's festival

Rain fails to dampen the spirits at ATNRain fails to dampen the spirits at ATN

Hauliers welcome Waterford to Rotterdam freight servicesHauliers welcome Waterford to Rotterdam freight services


TOPIC: Waterford

More in this Section

SDLP leader delivers rallying call in South BelfastSDLP leader delivers rallying call in South Belfast

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

Gardaí investigating seven recent attacks on sex workers Gardaí investigating seven recent attacks on sex workers

Digital library to ‘empower’ visually impaired studentsDigital library to ‘empower’ visually impaired students


Lifestyle

I’d always promised myself a day off school when Gay Bryne died.Secret diary of an Irish teacher: I’ve been thinking about my students, wondering who their ‘Gay Byrne’ will be

In an industry where women battle ageism and sexism, Meryl Streep has managed to decide her own destiny – and roles, writes Suzanne HarringtonJeepers Streepers: Hollywood royalty, all hail queen Meryl

'Ask Audrey' has been the newspaper's hysterical agony aunt “for ages, like”.Ask Audrey: Guten tag. Vot the f**k is the story with your cycle lanes?

Daphne Wright’s major new exhibition at the Crawford addresses such subjects as ageing and consumerism, writes Colette SheridanFinding inspiration in domestic situations

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »