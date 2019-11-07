News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Waterford Council approver planning for 270 acre solar farm

Waterford Council approver planning for 270 acre solar farm
By Christy Parker
Thursday, November 07, 2019 - 06:17 PM

Waterford Council has approved planning for one of the country’s largest solar farms in a scenic region of mid-Waterford.

Dublin-based Highfield Solar Ltd had sought 10-year permission for a development across four distinct land sections, spanning 270 acres in the county’s Copper Coast region.

There are 120 houses within a 500-metre boundary of a site nestling between Waterford greenway, Copper Coast Geopark and the Comeragh Mountains.

The nearest settlement is Tidy Towns old medal winner Stradbally village, some 800 metres from the development boundary.

The planning application drew 32 submissions from locals opposing the development.

Most objectors feared the farm would be out of sync with the agricultural, recreational and tourism profile of the area.

Three landowners in the region have submitted written consent to have the company apply for permission to site the farm on their properties.

Permission was granted with 22 conditions.

Community activist Anne Troy said locals are “gutted” but believes that “not everyone realises the scale” of the development.

“Whichever direction you take, it will be a sea of glass, visible from both Mahon Falls and Waterford greenway,” she said.

The activist, who has campaigned successfully against two windfarm proposals in the region, believes the planning will be appealed to Bord Pleanála.

Ms Troy says her concerns are not derived merely from landscape or visual factors, claiming she is responding to health fears for her grandchildren.

“We are talking about battery packs, power stations and 100 KW lines,” she said. “Highfield Solar want to store 110 batteries in steel containers. They haven’t sought planning for a substation, which means accessing the national grid via overhead lines”.

Highfield Solar already had planning for a 27 acre solar farm in in Kilmacthomas, after Bord Pleanála overturned the council’s planning refusal earlier this year.

That site rests on a busy junction between the old and new N25 route, bringing TII objections on the grounds of possible glare on motorists.

The latest permission comes weeks after Bord Pleanála upheld planning granted by Waterford Council for another solar farm in the Comeragh area.

That development saw Dublin-based BNRGN Mothel Ltd also seek a 10-year permission, with a view to building a solar farm on two sites totalling 95 acres, with a projected lifespan of 30 years.

The company also received permission for a 110 KV substation by which the farm will connect to the national grid.

Planning again included 22 conditions.

READ MORE

Communications Minister only informed of RTE's €60m plan in cuts after leak to media

More on this topic

26-hectare solar farm three miles outside Kildare town rejected by An Bord Pleanala26-hectare solar farm three miles outside Kildare town rejected by An Bord Pleanala

Solar farms endorsed: Limited optionsSolar farms endorsed: Limited options

Waterford residents lodge appeal against planning permission for solar farmWaterford residents lodge appeal against planning permission for solar farm

Planning granted for solar farms despite local objectionPlanning granted for solar farms despite local objection


TOPIC: Solar Farm

More in this Section

RTÉ to cover Gay Byrne funeral liveRTÉ to cover Gay Byrne funeral live

Martin: CUH staff admit patients will die due to overcrowdingMartin: CUH staff admit patients will die due to overcrowding

Man due in court over €350,000 heroin haulMan due in court over €350,000 heroin haul

Event centre developer to appeal bridge contributionEvent centre developer to appeal bridge contribution


Lifestyle

A round of applause greeted the sale of a rare Chinese moon flask discovered at a routine valuation at Blarney Castle for a hammer price of 610,000 at Sheppards in Durrow today.Rare Chinese moon flask goes for €610,000 at Sheppards in Durrow

Few could have predicted Lizzo's stratospheric rise in 2019. Coming out of the Minneapolis scene, she has toiled for years with a couple of minor hits such as the cocky 'Batches and Cookies'.REVIEW: Heading to Lizzo in Dublin? This is what to expect

Cork Alpine Hardy Plant Society hosts garden designer Annie Godfrey of Daisy Roots Nursery, Hertford, UK, in Northridge House, on Thursday, November 28, at 8pm.Gardening Notes: All you need to know this coming week

I live in Co Louth so it’s a hefty two-hour commute to my office in Rugby Players Ireland in Clonskeagh, Dublin.Working Life: Hannah McCormack, campaign manager, Tackle Your Feelings

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »