Waterford beef blockade lifted as IFA call for end to protests

A second beef blockade has been lifted, this time at the ABP factory at Ferrybank in Waterford.

The decision comes after those picketing outside a Dawn Meats factory in Co Meath ceased their protest yesterday.

The blockade at the plant in Slane was lifted just hours after the company issued a legal threat to Hugh Doyle, chairman of the Beef Plan Movement.

The Irish Farmers Association is encouraging all protests to end in order to "put the ball back in the factory's court."

IFA President Joe Healy says progress on last weekend's deal will only be made once factory gates are cleared:

"The outcome of the negotiations has increased bonuses and it has got other commitments that will improve the farmers' lots in the future.

"We have asked members that are on the picket line to step away from it now, see what the factory does around base price, if they reduce it they know what's ahead of them," Mr Healy added.

Other farmers that have cattle to sell, need to be able to do so as normal.