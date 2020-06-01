News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Water safety warning as pair of swimmers rescued from River Lee

Eoin English and Elaine Keogh
Monday, June 01, 2020 - 12:00 AM

Water safety warning as pair of swimmers rescued from River Lee
A lifebuoy at the Regional Park, Ballincollig. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Another water safety warning has been issued after two girls were rescued after getting into difficulty while swimming in the River Lee.

It was the latest in a series of near-tragedies in less than five days, after four men were rescued at Inchydoney last week, and two children were rescued in Galway and in Ballybunion after being swept out to sea.

The girls were among a large group of teenagers who had gathered in the Regional Park in Ballincollig, west of Cork city, on Saturday afternoon as temperatures soared. Several were swimming downstream of to the park’s damaged weir when the alarm was raised just before 4pm when two girls got into difficulty.

One was spotted in the water facedown. Onlookers threw a lifebuoy into the water to help one as a local teenage boy with lifesaving skills went into the water to bring the other girl to safety.

The lifesaving teen, who did not want to be identified, said he completed a lifesaving skills course recently but never thought he’d have to use his skills so soon.

Emergency services were also alerted but the girls were already safely ashore.

Both were taken to hospital by relations for observation. They are expected to make a full recovery.

Gardaí arrived a short time later and cleared the park of teenagers.

The incident has prompted a water safety warning from Cork City Council, which manages the park, urging people not to swim in the river near the weir, or a little downriver beyond an area known as ‘pebble beach’.

A spokesman said ‘no swimming’ signs have been erected at this location for several years because of the treacherous currents on that stretch. It is particularly prone to fast flows and dangerous currents if the ESB discharges water from its hydroelectric dam at Inniscarra a few kilometres upstream.

Locals familiar with the river said when such dam discharges occur, vast volumes of fast-flowing water can arrive at the weir area of the Regional Park minutes later without warning, catching people unaware. They also said the flow of the river has changed since the partial collapse of the weir several years ago.

There was another near-miss in this location on Wednesday when a teenage girl crossing the river got into difficulty.

Meanwhile, a woman who decided to have a sandwich roll by the river Boyne in Drogheda, Co Louth, ended up rescuing another woman who had gone into the water.

With the help of a life ring and other members of the public, Tara Poleon was able to get the woman out of the water.

READ MORE

Parties agree public servants could work from home one day a week

More on this topic

Two boys in small dinghy rescued off coast in third such incident in 24 hoursTwo boys in small dinghy rescued off coast in third such incident in 24 hours

Young girl rescued after lilo swept out over 1km into Shannon EstuaryYoung girl rescued after lilo swept out over 1km into Shannon Estuary

Safety warnings after three young swimmers rescued off Cork coastSafety warnings after three young swimmers rescued off Cork coast

Call for people to be safe around rivers and canals as temperatures set to riseCall for people to be safe around rivers and canals as temperatures set to rise


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Water safety

More in this Section

Air Corps helicopter assists fire crews fighting blaze in Burren National ParkAir Corps helicopter assists fire crews fighting blaze in Burren National Park

Varadkar, Martin and Ryan to try and overcome major obstacles encountered in talksVaradkar, Martin and Ryan to try and overcome major obstacles encountered in talks

Call for child poverty and education to be focus of new governmentCall for child poverty and education to be focus of new government

Gardaí appeal to parents not to leave children in cars while shoppingGardaí appeal to parents not to leave children in cars while shopping


Lifestyle

Even in the drug-filled, debauched annals of the rock and roll memoir, Mark Lanegan's Sing Backwards And Weep stands out.Mark Lanegan: Drugs, Liam Gallagher and me

Donal Dineen was the man who first brought David Gray and many other emerging artists to our ears. He’s had a lower profile in recent years, but has returned with a new podcast, writes Eoghan O’SullivanDonal Dineen: Pushing the buttons on a new podcast

Is there are science to back up some of the folklore we have grown up with?Appliance of Science: If a cow sits down does that mean it will rain?

This time last year Whiddy Island in West Cork was bustling with people who had caught the ferry for the short trip from Bantry to ramble the island’s boreens as part of the Bantry Walking Festival. Not so this year.Islands of Ireland: Whiddy in the same boat

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 13
  • 23
  • 29
  • 33
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »