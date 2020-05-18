Water Safety Ireland urges people to swim responsibly during phase 1 of lockdown exit

People who are returning to swimming as restrictions ease are being reminded to do so responsibly.

Water Safety Ireland says that the water will be quite cold for many people at the moment, which is a factor in many drownings.

It is also reminding people to only swim if they can do so within 5kms of their home.

Chief Executive Officer of Irish Water Safety John Leech is urging swimmers to stay safe.

"1.9m people live within 5kms of the coastline. That's close enough to half of the population," he says

"So lots of lots of people will be able to swim during this phase 1 should they wish.

"And lots of others will have rivers or lakes near reservoirs nearby where they might swim as well.

"So we don't recommend swimming in either quarries or reservoirs as they are both quite dangerous."