Water is restored to Cork homes after burst main causes flood damage

Parts of Cork experienced significant flooding today as a result of a burst water main at the junction of Cathedral Road and Gerald Griffin Street.

The incident occurred at around lunchtime today, causing disruption to traffic and businesses in the area.

Gardaí were at the scene on Cathedral Road, redirecting traffic as the road was blocked off for vehicles and pedestrians alike.

Flooding also occurred on Watercourse Road as the water travelled down and affected some businesses located on the street.

Brian O’Shea from the Cork City Fire Brigade said the burst water pipe occurred on Cathedral Road but that it was isolated and quickly stopped.

While in attendance at the water leak in Cathedral Road, crews were mobilised to a nearby house fire 🔥 Quick response led to incident being contained quickly. One treated for smoke inhalation 🚒 (Stock 📷) pic.twitter.com/XbXwsbhj53— Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) November 18, 2019

After a short time Watercourse road was reopened and Mr O'Shea told The Echo:

"The drains are taking it well, so hopefully the water should be cleared soon."

Traders along Watercourse Road were seen sweeping large volumes of water away from their doorways, and those badly affected were forced to close temporarily.

Speaking to The Echo, Ian O'Farrell from The Furniture Centre said this isn't the first time his business has experienced flooding.

"The drains outside the premises have become blocked before after periods of heavy rainfall.

"It's something that I've flagged with the City Council, but nothing has so far been done."

Gravel and mud on Gerald Griffin Street.

Mr O'Farrell also noted that footfall would also be affected as he anticipated that The Furniture Centre would likely have to close for the rest of the day.

"I've gotten deliveries in today and stock has definitely been damaged as a result of today's incident.

"As it stands now, it's unlikely that I will be able to remain open for the duration of the day," he said.

Meanwhile, at North Presentation Primary School on Gerald Griffin Street, a text was issued to parents letting them know that if they were struggling to get to the school, children would be minded until they could do so.

Fortunately, stock in the St Vincent De Paul Shop on Gerald Griffin Street was not damaged, but footfall was down as a result of the incident.

Cork City Council said road closures have been limited to the area between Lower Gerald Griffin St and the North Cathedral.

Apologising for any inconvenience caused, Irish Water issued a statement saying:

"Up to 19,000 homes and premises were affected. Cork City Council and Irish Water have successfully diverted water supply around the leak to ensure supply this evening."

Irish Water expects to finish work in the area at 10pm tonight.

