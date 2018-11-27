Watchdog wants powers to probe funding of fake news

Ireland’s political watchdog has repeated its call to be given wide-reaching new powers to investigate who is funding online fake news and political adverts in Ireland amid fears the issue could damage the next general election.

The Standards in Public Office (Sipo) will make a fresh call for a “comprehensive review” of existing rules due to the concerns in a high-profile meeting with politicians today.

Speaking at the Oireachtas Communications Committee meeting which will also be attended by senior Twitter officials, Sipo’s head of ethics and lobbying regulation, Sherry Perreault, will say her group has already raised issues over the limitations of existing laws.

And, in an opening statement focusing on the threat of fake news, Ms Perreault will add that a “comprehensive review” of the Electoral Act which governs Sipo’s work may be needed to address the modern-media crisis.

“While the Commission [Sipo] does have oversight of political donations, it has no statutory role to oversee the content of political advertising, whether it originates inside or outside the State.

"The Commission recently commented on the issue of online advertising in its 2017 annual report [where it said]... as no legislative framework currently exists to address these matters, it would appear an important and continually evolving tool in modern Irish political discourse, ie the internet, is unregulated.

“This allows for foreign actors to influence Irish elections and referendums, with potentially significant consequences,” she said. “The Commission called for a comprehensive review of the Electoral Act with a view to addressing this issue, preferably in the context of the creation of an electoral commission.”

The concern is expected to be raised at the same meeting with Twitter’s European director of public policy, Karen White, who in a separate statement, will tell the committee the social media website that Twitter is working to address concerns.