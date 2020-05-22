Watchdog launch investigation after man shot by garda officer at checkpoint in Mallow

The garda watchdog is investigating an incident in Mallow on Thursday in which a man was shot in the shoulder.
The incident happened at a checkpoint on the Mitchelstown Road near the centre of the north Cork town at about 8.30pm.
It has been reported that a car was driven at a garda and a garda firearm was discharged.
One pictures taken by a bystander shows a man lying on his stomach with his hands tied behind his back.
Gardai later confirmed that “a Garda firearm discharged one single shot”.
The man who was shot suffered a minor shoulder injury.
Another man in the car tried to flee the scene but was caught by detectives.
“Gardaí are investigating circumstances of this incident,” a spokesperson said.
“Two men have been arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Mallow Garda station."
A GSOC spokesperson said: “GSOC received a referral from the Garda Síochána following the discharge of a firearm.
They added: “GSOC is appealing for help from potential witnesses. GSOC would like to hear from any witnesses that may have captured the incident on dash cams or mobile footage.”
Meanwhile, some €21,000 in cash was seized and a man was arrested in Midleton, on Thursday.
Shortly before noon, Gardaí were carrying out a checkpoint in the Knockgriffin area of the town when they stopped and searched a car.
The driver, a man in his 20s, was found in possession of approximately €21,000 in cash.
Two mobile phones and a designer jacket were also seized and the man was arrested.
He was brought to Midleton Garda Station where he detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.