Watchdog launch investigation after man shot by garda officer at checkpoint in Mallow

The garda watchdog is investigating an incident in Mallow on Thursday in which a man was shot in the shoulder.

The incident happened at a checkpoint on the Mitchelstown Road near the centre of the north Cork town at about 8.30pm.

It has been reported that a car was driven at a garda and a garda firearm was discharged.

One pictures taken by a bystander shows a man lying on his stomach with his hands tied behind his back.

Gardai later confirmed that “a Garda firearm discharged one single shot”.

The man who was shot suffered a minor shoulder injury.

Another man in the car tried to flee the scene but was caught by detectives.

“Gardaí are investigating circumstances of this incident,” a spokesperson said.

“Two men have been arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Mallow Garda station."

A GSOC spokesperson said: “GSOC received a referral from the Garda Síochána following the discharge of a firearm.

The referral provides for independent investigation of any matter that appears to indicate the conduct of a member of the Garda Síochána may have resulted in serious harm to a person."

They added: “GSOC is appealing for help from potential witnesses. GSOC would like to hear from any witnesses that may have captured the incident on dash cams or mobile footage.”

Meanwhile, some €21,000 in cash was seized and a man was arrested in Midleton, on Thursday.

Shortly before noon, Gardaí were carrying out a checkpoint in the Knockgriffin area of the town when they stopped and searched a car.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was found in possession of approximately €21,000 in cash.

Two mobile phones and a designer jacket were also seized and the man was arrested.

He was brought to Midleton Garda Station where he detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.