NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Watch: Woman charged after guns, drugs and monkey seized in Dublin raid

Monkey found during the raid at the Finglas property.
Sunday, April 07, 2019 - 02:31 PM

A woman has been charged by detectives who seized guns, drugs and a monkey during a raid in Dublin.

The woman, who is in her 30s and was arrested along with two men after Friday’s search operation, has been charged under Ireland’s Theft and Fraud Offences Act, 2001.

She has been released and is due in court at a later date.

The two men, one aged in his 30s and one in his 40s, have been released without charge, with gardai to prepare evidence files on the pair for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Officers conducted the searches at a halting site on the Ratoath Road in Finglas in north Dublin on Friday morning.

One machine pistol, one sub-machine gun, one .357 calibre revolver, 300 rounds of assorted 9mm and .357 ammunition and 227 rounds of 12 gauge shotgun cartridges were seized.

Gardai also discovered almost €30,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine worth an estimated €97,300.

Items seized in the raid (Garda)

Clothing with a value of €3,000 was also found and a cages monkey were also found during the raid.

The monkey was taken by animal welfare officers and is being cared for by the Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA).

- Press Association

More on this topic

Road closed after serious collision in West Cork

Murray believes Brighton can salvage something from FA Cup run

Hear, hear: Link between hearing loss and dementia

Here comes summer: Spruce up your garden with our sunny season wish list

KEYWORDS

GardaIreland

More in this Section

RNLI come to the aid of four people, including child, on Lough Derg

No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €6.5m

Pair bailed in Lisa Dorrian murder probe

Free GP care to be extended to more children under agreed reforms


Lifestyle

Sky’s the limit for rocket: Growing your own salad leaves is an easy route to cleaner eating

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 06, 2019

    • 4
    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »