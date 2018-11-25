Home»ireland

Watch: Two-hour rescue attempt after man falls from cliffs in Kerry

Sunday, November 25, 2018 - 09:10 PM

A climber is recovering in hospital after being rescued by helicopter near Dingle following a fall from cliffs in Kerry today.

The man is believed to have sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries at the cliffs of Dún Síon.

He fell up to 30ft from the cliffs while with a group of climbers.

Volunteer first responders from Dingle Coastguard responded to the emergency call at 2.30pm.

Coastguard helicopter Rescue 115 arrived at the scene to assist and rescued the man after two hours.

The man was taken to University Hospital Kerry by helicopter.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

DingleKerry

More in this Section

Man dies in Wexford road accident

No winner of Lotto jackpot

Man arrested in connection with murder of Irish charity worker in Cape Town

Man dies following workplace incident at Dublin Airport


Lifestyle

7 holiday booking hacks for cheaper, stress-free travel

Album review: The 1975 - A brief inquiry into online relationships

Live music review: Florence and the Machine - 3Arena

Lifting the gloom with these ornamental grasses

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 24, 2018

    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 38
    • 41
    • 42
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »