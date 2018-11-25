Watch: Two-hour rescue attempt after man falls from cliffs in Kerry

A climber is recovering in hospital after being rescued by helicopter near Dingle following a fall from cliffs in Kerry today.

The man is believed to have sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries at the cliffs of Dún Síon.

He fell up to 30ft from the cliffs while with a group of climbers.

Volunteer first responders from Dingle Coastguard responded to the emergency call at 2.30pm.

Coastguard helicopter Rescue 115 arrived at the scene to assist and rescued the man after two hours.

The man was taken to University Hospital Kerry by helicopter.

Footage of climber being rescued by helicopter following 20-30 ft fall at the cliffs of Dún Síon near Dingle. Suspected spinal and leg injuries. pic.twitter.com/Yh5ey7fpNr— Seán Mac an tSíthigh (@Buailtin) November 25, 2018

Digital Desk