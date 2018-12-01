NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Watch: Taoiseach takes HIV test to mark World Aids Day

Saturday, December 01, 2018 - 03:52 PM

The Taoiseach has taken an HIV test to mark World Aids Day.

It is part of a campaign with GCN magazine, to raise awareness and encourage people to know their HIV status.

Leo Varadkar posted a video on Twitter of him taking the test, saying it is important to remove any stigma from testing.

Digital Desk


More in this Section

EU report suggests living wage in Ireland is €11.90 per hour, 25% higher than existing minimum wage

Woman who crashed with one-year-old child on board was four times over legal drink-driving limit

Four in five Irish people believe the government aren't spending enough money on homelessness

Estonian hitman told associates he would take out James Gately with "one shot to head"


Lifestyle

Christmas trees: How to make their scent last all season

The right plants can give you a beautiful winter garden

Wish List: Ideas for the prefect quirky Christmas gift

Seamus Gill is forging ahead with a unique twist on silver

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 28, 2018

    • 8
    • 9
    • 10
    • 17
    • 20
    • 37
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »