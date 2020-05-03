Watch: Surfers come face to face with 20 basking sharks off Clare coast

They’re normally out to catch the perfect wave but four surfers captured a jaw-dropping wildlife moment as up to 20 basking sharks fed in crystal-clear waters off the west coast.

Perfect sea and weather conditions combined for the four pals to observe the gentle ocean giants filter-feeding off Clare on Saturday.

Tom Gillespie, who recorded the incredible footage using a GoPro camera, said it was an amazing experience.

A former surf instructor who is now pursuing a PhD in environmental economics in NUIG, said he and his pals, Ray Foley, Patch Wilson and Joao Tudella, said they have seen one or two basking sharks before, but never this many at the same time.

"We’ve all been surfing our whole lives and we know this coastline really well," Tom said.

"We were aware of some recent sightings in the area and the bay is within 2kms of where we all live so we got up early on and went out on our boards.

"And there they were. We reckon there could have been up to 20 or more of them about 200-metres off shore over the space of about a kilometre.

"They were quite slow and peaceful, and they just came towards us and cruised past. We just tried to make sure we didn’t look like plankton.

"They were all between five and eight metres long. We even saw one breaching.

"We just sat or lay there and acted calmly, we were very careful not to touch them, and tried not to disturb them.

"I’ve been surfing since I was 15 and occasionally you’ll see one or two, but I’ve never seen that many."

His video footage has gone viral on social media.

Padraig Whooley, a sightings officer with the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group, said such interactions with sharks can be life-changing for those involved.

"It is a phenomenal experience," he said.

"But there is nothing unusual about the numbers in this aggregation.

READ MORE Universities in Ireland set for €400m hit with loss of foreign students in September

"When conditions are right, as they are off the west coast at the moment, it draws impressive numbers of sharks.

"What this sighting reflects is the fact that we have had very benign weather.

"We have had high pressure and lots of sunlight, and these bright, calm conditions draw phytoplankton to the upper layers of the ocean and create viewing conditions that enable people to see the sharks."

He said it is mid-way though the basking shark sighting season here and numbers to date have been average so far.

Feeding conditions off Clare are good at the moment, with a hot-spot from north of Loop Head to Spanish Point and Miltown Malbay, but there have been few sightings off West Cork.

An increase in sightings is expected as the season continues, peaking off Malin in late summer.

Mr Whooley urged people to continue to report sightings to the IWDG’s website.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Flannery, one of the founding members of the Fungie dolphin tours in Kerry, has been given the nod to visit the 37-year-old bottle-nose dolphin who was said to be missing visitors during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Mr Flannery will be able to visit the dolphin under the provisions of the animal welfare act and will post daily updates on Facebook.